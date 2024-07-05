Wrapped AVAX One Day Volume Reaches $34.19 Million (WAVAX)

Wrapped AVAX (WAVAX) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 5th. Wrapped AVAX has a total market capitalization of $121.60 million and $34.19 million worth of Wrapped AVAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped AVAX token can now be purchased for approximately $24.69 or 0.00044475 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Wrapped AVAX has traded 13.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Wrapped AVAX

Wrapped AVAX’s total supply is 4,925,431 tokens. Wrapped AVAX’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax. The official website for Wrapped AVAX is www.avalabs.org. The Reddit community for Wrapped AVAX is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Wrapped AVAX

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped AVAX (WAVAX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. Wrapped AVAX has a current supply of 4,946,249.85007238. The last known price of Wrapped AVAX is 22.91948346 USD and is down -11.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1087 active market(s) with $29,230,259.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.avalabs.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped AVAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped AVAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped AVAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

