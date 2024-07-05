Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.66. Xtant Medical shares last traded at $0.65, with a volume of 7,652 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Xtant Medical from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

Xtant Medical Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $85.31 million, a P/E ratio of -65.49 and a beta of 0.38.

Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The medical device company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Xtant Medical had a negative return on equity of 3.60% and a negative net margin of 1.64%. The business had revenue of $27.87 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xtant Medical

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Xtant Medical stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,548,312 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 48,319 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 1.19% of Xtant Medical worth $1,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

Xtant Medical Company Profile

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc provides regenerative medicine products and medical devices for orthopedic and neurological surgeons. It offers OsteoSponge that provides a natural scaffold for cellular in-growth and exposes bone-forming proteins to the healing environment; OsteoSelect DBM Putty to mold into any shape and compressed into bony voids; OsteoSelect PLUS DBM Putty to deliver handling properties and ensure patient safety through validated terminal sterilization; 3Demin, a family of allografts that maximizes osteoconductivity and the osteoinductive potential of human bone; OsteoFactor, a processed allograft that contains retained growth factors found within the endosteum layer of allograft bone; OsteoVive Plus, a growth factor enriched cellular bone matrix; and nanOss family of products that provide osteoconductive nano-structured hydroxyapatite and an engineered extracellular matrix bioscaffold collagen carrier.

