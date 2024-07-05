YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TSLY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TSLY – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 521,684 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the previous session’s volume of 1,410,534 shares.The stock last traded at $17.39 and had previously closed at $17.11.

Get YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF alerts:

YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF Trading Up 3.6 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Tamar Securities LLC grew its position in YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Tamar Securities LLC now owns 14,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Keyes Stange & Wooten Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $193,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 17,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 6,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Straight Path Wealth Management purchased a new position in YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $271,000.

YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF Company Profile

The YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (TSLY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on the Tesla stock (TSLA) through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by cash and US Treasurys. The actively managed fund uses both standardized exchange-traded and FLEX options.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.