ZRC Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.2% during the first quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 4,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,877,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the first quarter worth about $348,000. Fox Hill Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the first quarter worth about $367,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 18.3% during the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 185,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,606,000 after purchasing an additional 28,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of AIT stock opened at $191.35 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $191.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 2.70. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.38 and a 1-year high of $201.76.

Applied Industrial Technologies Dividend Announcement

Applied Industrial Technologies ( NYSE:AIT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.08. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is 15.51%.

Insider Transactions at Applied Industrial Technologies

In related news, VP Jason W. Vasquez sold 650 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.71, for a total transaction of $127,861.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,516,461.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on AIT shares. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Industrial Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.