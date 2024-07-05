ZRC Wealth Management LLC Has $76,000 Position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

ZRC Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 35.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 141.0% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $67,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 16.6% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VWOB opened at $63.15 on Friday. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $57.18 and a 1-year high of $64.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.06.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.317 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.32.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

