ZRC Wealth Management LLC Has $88,000 Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

ZRC Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 33.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 958 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 487 shares during the quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Seven Eight Capital LP raised its position in Starbucks by 231.7% during the third quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 92,661 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $8,457,000 after purchasing an additional 64,724 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 9.4% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 439,633 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $40,127,000 after buying an additional 37,686 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1,578.9% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.9% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 439,600 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $40,124,000 after buying an additional 16,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter worth $300,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $108.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.54.

Starbucks Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $76.26 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.50. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $71.80 and a 12-month high of $107.66. The firm has a market cap of $86.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.11). Starbucks had a net margin of 11.38% and a negative return on equity of 49.91%. The business had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 62.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,234,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,234,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $277,517.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,933,582.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,750 shares of company stock worth $878,893 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

