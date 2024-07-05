ZRC Wealth Management LLC Sells 500 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

ZRC Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 32.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,025 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KKR. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 197.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 318 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 408.9% in the 4th quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 458 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KKR shares. JMP Securities increased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. StockNews.com cut KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $154.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.43.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Up 0.1 %

KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $106.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $94.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.20. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.95 and a 12 month high of $113.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $986.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $989.14 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 19.38%. Equities analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.175 dividend. This is a positive change from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc bought 1,956,182 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.56 per share, with a total value of $50,000,011.92. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 9,688,618 shares in the company, valued at $247,641,076.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc acquired 1,956,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.56 per share, with a total value of $50,000,011.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 9,688,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,641,076.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total value of $218,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,133,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,501,375.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

(Free Report)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.