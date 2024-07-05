ZRC Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 200 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FI. Cooper Financial Group increased its position in Fiserv by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 1.8% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fiserv by 4.6% during the first quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 2.3% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fiserv by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,531,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 23,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.79, for a total transaction of $3,632,182.91. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,847,871.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 23,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.79, for a total value of $3,632,182.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,847,871.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total value of $416,528.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,213,329.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,729 shares of company stock valued at $7,611,991 in the last 90 days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FI shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on Fiserv from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Fiserv from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Mizuho upped their target price on Fiserv from $156.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.44.

Fiserv Stock Down 0.4 %

Fiserv stock opened at $148.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $150.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.11 and a twelve month high of $159.99. The company has a market capitalization of $87.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.92.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 16.68%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

