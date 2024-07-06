10,422 Shares in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Acquired by SpiderRock Advisors LLC

SpiderRock Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Get QuantumScape alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in QuantumScape by 97.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 105,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 51,934 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its holdings in QuantumScape by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 11,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,861 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in QuantumScape by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 9,135 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of QuantumScape in the third quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 21,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter. 29.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on QS shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on QuantumScape from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on QuantumScape from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.67.

QuantumScape Price Performance

Shares of QS stock opened at $5.06 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.45 and its 200 day moving average is $6.18. The company has a quick ratio of 10.38, a current ratio of 10.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 4.62. QuantumScape Co. has a twelve month low of $4.67 and a twelve month high of $13.86.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.02). Research analysts expect that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 22,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.72, for a total value of $129,008.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,207,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,906,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 22,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.72, for a total value of $129,008.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,207,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,906,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jagdeep Singh sold 192,280 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.85, for a total value of $1,124,838.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,809,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,434,130.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 516,675 shares of company stock worth $2,894,443. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About QuantumScape

(Free Report)

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.