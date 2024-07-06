11,579 Shares in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Bought by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 11,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Organon & Co. during the first quarter worth about $193,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Organon & Co. by 11.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 87,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 8,874 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Organon & Co. by 1.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,853,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,643,000 after purchasing an additional 35,183 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Organon & Co. by 3,957,200.0% during the first quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 79,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 79,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Organon & Co. during the first quarter worth about $7,351,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on OGN. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Organon & Co. from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Organon & Co. from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th.

Organon & Co. Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE OGN opened at $20.11 on Friday. Organon & Co. has a 1-year low of $10.84 and a 1-year high of $24.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.65 and a 200-day moving average of $18.30. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 4.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.85.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.31. Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 360.57% and a net margin of 16.50%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Organon & Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Organon & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.38%.

About Organon & Co.

(Free Report)

Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; NuvaRing, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.