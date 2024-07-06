12,910 Shares in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Acquired by Norden Group LLC

Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,103,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Pentair by 112.7% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pentair by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Pentair during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Pentair by 88.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Pentair news, CEO Jerome O. Pedretti sold 24,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.45, for a total transaction of $2,089,884.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,254,534.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pentair Stock Performance

PNR opened at $74.39 on Friday. Pentair plc has a fifty-two week low of $57.18 and a fifty-two week high of $85.84. The firm has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.68.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Pentair had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pentair Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PNR. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of Pentair in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Northcoast Research raised shares of Pentair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Pentair from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Pentair from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Pentair in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.71.

Pentair Profile

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

