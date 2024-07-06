15,336 Shares in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Purchased by Norden Group LLC

Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 15,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,341,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in Timken during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Timken during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Timken during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Timken by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Timken during the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TKR opened at $78.77 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.58 and a 200 day moving average of $83.89. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.46. The Timken Company has a 1-year low of $65.71 and a 1-year high of $95.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.27. Timken had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. Timken’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Timken Company will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. This is an increase from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Timken’s payout ratio is presently 25.90%.

TKR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Timken from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James started coverage on Timken in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Timken from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective (up previously from $97.00) on shares of Timken in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Timken from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Timken currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.91.

In other Timken news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total value of $897,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,541 shares in the company, valued at $9,473,360.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total value of $1,781,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 366,799 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $32,678,122.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,006 shares of company stock worth $5,269,636. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

