15,574 Shares in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Acquired by Norden Group LLC

Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,574 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,000.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 4,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 11,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 125.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSGP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on CoStar Group from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on CoStar Group from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America boosted their target price on CoStar Group from $97.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on CoStar Group from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Friday, June 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.46.

CoStar Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ CSGP opened at $73.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.09, a quick ratio of 9.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.10. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.35 and a 12-month high of $100.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.21, a PEG ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.81.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $656.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.27 million. Research analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CoStar Group news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.67, for a total transaction of $352,146.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,938,942.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 122,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total value of $11,366,580.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 303,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,099,448.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.67, for a total value of $352,146.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,938,942.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CoStar Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.