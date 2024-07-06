1,736 Shares in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Bought by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 335.4% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 63,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,171,000 after buying an additional 49,145 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 238.7% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 10,418 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 916,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000,000 after acquiring an additional 16,532 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth about $1,073,000. Finally, Vest Financial LLC boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 121,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,685,000 after purchasing an additional 19,283 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

NYSE:DFS opened at $128.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $79.04 and a 52-week high of $133.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.44.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($1.88). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.58 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DFS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $107.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.