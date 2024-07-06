18,596 Shares in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Bought by Diversify Advisory Services LLC

Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,047,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SHV. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 173.7% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 7.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ SHV traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $110.14. 2,065,614 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,397,837. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $109.85 and a 12-month high of $110.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.28.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.4662 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $5.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

