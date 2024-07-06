18,596 Shares in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Acquired by Diversify Advisory Services LLC

Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,726,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 7,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. now owns 4,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $104.38. 980,265 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,395,591. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.30. The firm has a market cap of $30.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $69.78 and a 52-week high of $104.43.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

