31,426 Shares in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA) Bought by Diversify Advisory Services LLC

Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 31,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IFRA. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 26,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. True Vision MN LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. True Vision MN LLC now owns 10,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 4,224 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the first quarter valued at $3,979,000.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IFRA traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.66. The stock had a trading volume of 358,634 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

