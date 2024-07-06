34,568 Shares in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Acquired by Diversify Advisory Services LLC

Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 34,568 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,344,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 1.2% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 22,683 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its stake in Williams Companies by 1.8% in the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 15,175 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company raised its position in Williams Companies by 4.9% during the first quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 6,116 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 10,520 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 23,899 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WMB shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on Williams Companies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.42.

In related news, SVP Debbie L. Pickle sold 38,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $1,513,102.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,392,840.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Williams Companies stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.48. The stock had a trading volume of 3,182,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,396,829. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.83. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.20 and a 12 month high of $43.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.05.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 27.29%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 79.83%.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

