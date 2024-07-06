4,409 Shares in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Purchased by Diversify Advisory Services LLC

Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,782,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 5,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 236,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,322,000 after acquiring an additional 5,485 shares during the period. Summit Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,570,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $628,105,000 after purchasing an additional 31,074 shares during the period. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deere & Company Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE DE traded down $2.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $360.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,273,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,533,038. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $381.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $386.45. The company has a market capitalization of $99.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.93. Deere & Company has a one year low of $353.15 and a one year high of $450.00.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $8.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.86 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 16.15%. The business’s revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 25.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 17.70%.

Insider Activity

In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 13,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.63, for a total transaction of $5,048,913.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,725,268.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $483.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Deere & Company from $460.00 to $439.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 target price for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $427.66.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

