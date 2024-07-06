5N Plus (TSE:VNP) Lowered to “Outperform” at Raymond James

Raymond James cut shares of 5N Plus (TSE:VNP – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has C$7.50 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$7.00.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on VNP. National Bankshares boosted their target price on 5N Plus from C$0.60 to C$0.65 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Cormark boosted their target price on 5N Plus from C$5.50 to C$7.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their target price on 5N Plus from C$6.25 to C$6.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th.

Shares of VNP stock opened at C$5.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.74. 5N Plus has a 12-month low of C$2.99 and a 12-month high of C$6.37. The firm has a market cap of C$525.64 million, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6,283.33 and a beta of 1.65.

5N Plus (TSE:VNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.01). 5N Plus had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 6.53%. The firm had revenue of C$87.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$88.32 million. Equities analysts anticipate that 5N Plus will post 0.2529264 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other 5N Plus news, Director Jean-Marie Bourassa purchased 5,800 shares of 5N Plus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$5.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,044.00. In other news, Director Luc Bertrand bought 5,000 shares of 5N Plus stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$6.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,045.00. Also, Director Jean-Marie Bourassa bought 5,800 shares of 5N Plus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$5.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,044.00. 4.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

5N Plus Inc produces and sells specialty metals and chemicals in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Materials. The company offers semiconductor compounds, semiconductor wafers, metals, epitaxial semiconductor substrates, and solar cells.

