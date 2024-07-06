6,317 Shares in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Bought by Diversify Advisory Services LLC

Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,317 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Workday by 333.3% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Workday by 215.4% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 123 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Workday by 1,750.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 111 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 74.2% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 115 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 78,279 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.89, for a total value of $17,525,885.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,059,998.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Workday news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 8,447 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.21, for a total value of $2,265,569.87. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 66,356 shares in the company, valued at $17,797,342.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 78,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.89, for a total value of $17,525,885.31. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,059,998.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 462,830 shares of company stock worth $106,891,868. Corporate insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WDAY traded up $3.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $229.13. 1,692,912 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,025,953. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $60.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $261.73. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $202.01 and a one year high of $311.28.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 19.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on WDAY. Barclays lowered their price objective on Workday from $316.00 to $286.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Workday from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Workday from $321.00 to $301.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.11.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

