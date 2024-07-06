8,742 Shares in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Acquired by Diversify Advisory Services LLC

Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,418,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,453,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,757,000 after purchasing an additional 116,492 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,230,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,506,000 after buying an additional 226,171 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 5,545,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,017,000 after buying an additional 26,485 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,922,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,988,000 after acquiring an additional 106,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,751,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,752,000 after acquiring an additional 110,300 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

VTV traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $160.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,198,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,152,163. The stock has a market cap of $114.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $160.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.62. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $131.42 and a 1-year high of $163.81.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.