AAC Technologies (OTCMKTS:AACAY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3.43

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AACAY – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.43 and traded as high as $3.84. AAC Technologies shares last traded at $3.78, with a volume of 3,400 shares trading hands.

AAC Technologies Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.45 and its 200 day moving average is $2.96.

AAC Technologies Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th were given a $0.0109 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th.

About AAC Technologies

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc, an investment holding company, provides solutions for smart devices in Mainland China, Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China, Taiwan, other Asian countries, the United States, and Europe. The company operates through Acoustics Product, Electromagnetic Drives and Precision Mechanics, Optics Products, Sensor and Semiconductor Products, and other products segments.

