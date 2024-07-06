AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,085 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.05% of AAON worth $3,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AAON. TFO Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AAON during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AAON during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AAON during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AAON during the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AAON during the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of AAON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of AAON in a report on Monday, April 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of AAON in a report on Wednesday, June 26th.

AAON Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AAON opened at $87.04 on Friday. AAON, Inc. has a one year low of $52.24 and a one year high of $96.34. The firm has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.55 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.74.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.07). AAON had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The business had revenue of $262.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. AAON’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AAON, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AAON Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. AAON’s payout ratio is currently 14.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Rebecca Thompson sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $1,039,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,869. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Rebecca Thompson sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $1,039,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,869. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 28,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total transaction of $2,146,866.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,894,778.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AAON Company Profile

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

Featured Stories

