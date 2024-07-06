AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Shares Up 2.5%

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY – Get Free Report) shares shot up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $16.45 and last traded at $16.45. 1,744 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 2,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.05.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.93 and a 200-day moving average of $18.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 1.27.

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter. AB Electrolux (publ) had a negative net margin of 4.43% and a negative return on equity of 24.25%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AB Electrolux will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances worldwide. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.

