ABCMETA Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $324,846.01 (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded up 5.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 6th. One ABCMETA token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. ABCMETA has a market capitalization of $324,846.01 and $0.40 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00013164 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00009056 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001080 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000070 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56,819.21 or 1.00005402 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00012109 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00006448 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000044 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.08 or 0.00067022 BTC.

About ABCMETA

ABCMETA (META) is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00000325 USD and is up 6.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $0.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ABCMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

