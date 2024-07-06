Aberdeen International (TSE:AAB) Shares Down 10%

Aberdeen International Inc. (TSE:AAB – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 10% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 302,288 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 111% from the average daily volume of 143,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Aberdeen International Trading Down 10.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 22.09 and a current ratio of 7.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.90.

Insider Activity

In other Aberdeen International news, insider Stan Bharti bought 780,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.05 per share, with a total value of C$39,000.00. Insiders acquired a total of 1,177,000 shares of company stock valued at $56,135 in the last ninety days. 13.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Aberdeen International

Aberdeen International Inc, a resource investment and merchant banking company, focuses on small capitalization companies in the rare metals and renewal energy sectors. The company intends to acquire equity participation in pre-IPO and early-stage public resource companies with undeveloped or undervalued resources and assets; companies in need of managerial, technical, and financial resources; companies undervalued in foreign capital markets; and companies operating in jurisdictions with low to moderate local political risk.

