abrdn European Logistics Income (LON:ASLI) Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of abrdn European Logistics Income plc (LON:ASLI – Get Free Report) were up 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 61 ($0.77) and last traded at GBX 61 ($0.77). Approximately 437,407 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 895,085 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 60.60 ($0.77).

abrdn European Logistics Income Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £248.95 million, a P/E ratio of -355.29, a PEG ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 60.73 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 60.14. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.97.

abrdn European Logistics Income Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th were given a GBX 1.21 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a yield of 1.96%. abrdn European Logistics Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2,941.18%.

About abrdn European Logistics Income

abrdn European Logistics Income plc, together with its subsidiaries, invests in logistic real estate properties in Europe. Its property portfolio includes mid-box and urban logistics warehouses. The company was formerly known as Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income PLC and changed its name to abrdn European Logistics Income plc in January 2022.

See Also

