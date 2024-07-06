AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) Trading Down 1.6%

AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.71 and last traded at $3.81. 726,441 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 174% from the average session volume of 265,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.87.

Several analysts have recently commented on ACIU shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of AC Immune in a research report on Friday, March 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AC Immune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of AC Immune in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.67 and its 200-day moving average is $3.54. The stock has a market cap of $355.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 1.27.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.06). Analysts predict that AC Immune SA will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BVF Inc. IL boosted its holdings in shares of AC Immune by 96.2% in the 4th quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 14,571,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,856,000 after purchasing an additional 7,142,857 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of AC Immune by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 4,469,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,280 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of AC Immune by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,515,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,578,000 after purchasing an additional 193,123 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AC Immune in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Nixon Peabody Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of AC Immune in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.36% of the company’s stock.

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops medicines and diagnostic products for the prevention and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

