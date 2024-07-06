Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ADBE. Bank of America lowered their target price on Adobe from $700.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 7th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 14th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $540.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $607.67.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $578.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $256.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.30. Adobe has a 52 week low of $433.97 and a 52 week high of $638.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $492.59 and a 200-day moving average of $534.48.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.39 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 40.67%. Adobe’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Adobe will post 14.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 14th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to reacquire up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.11, for a total value of $13,602,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,576,802.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.11, for a total transaction of $13,602,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,576,802.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.51, for a total value of $138,734.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,740 shares in the company, valued at $1,439,897.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,270 shares of company stock valued at $15,165,916. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth about $16,700,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 223,667 shares of the software company’s stock worth $133,440,000 after buying an additional 41,164 shares during the period. Mainsail Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 267.3% in the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 7,769 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,635,000 after buying an additional 5,654 shares during the period. Finally, Steph & Co. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 63.8% in the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 77 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

