Advanced Micro Devices Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:AMD)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors purchased 986,023 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 30% compared to the typical daily volume of 757,607 call options.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total transaction of $2,574,828.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,757,319.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 90.8% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,323 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 4,716 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,699 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 395,777 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $64,199,000 after purchasing an additional 22,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 15,117 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on AMD. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $174.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley cut Advanced Micro Devices from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $192.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. HSBC raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.83.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $171.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 254.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.53. Advanced Micro Devices has a twelve month low of $93.11 and a twelve month high of $227.30.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

