Advisor Resource Council Decreases Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Advisor Resource Council lowered its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 58.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,941 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,179 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in Walmart were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Walmart by 199.3% during the first quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 440 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $64.33 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.47.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 3,633,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.80, for a total value of $242,737,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 636,898,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,544,840,574.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 3,633,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.80, for a total transaction of $242,737,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 636,898,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,544,840,574.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,132,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $73,610,637.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 647,371,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,092,120,157.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,525,340 shares of company stock valued at $953,023,399 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of WMT stock opened at $70.04 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $49.85 and a one year high of $70.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $563.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The company had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

