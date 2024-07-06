Aerodrome Finance Price Hits $0.60 (AERO)

Aerodrome Finance (AERO) traded 29% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 6th. In the last seven days, Aerodrome Finance has traded 16.2% lower against the US dollar. Aerodrome Finance has a market cap of $95.52 million and approximately $37.34 million worth of Aerodrome Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aerodrome Finance token can currently be bought for approximately $0.60 or 0.00001055 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

About Aerodrome Finance

Aerodrome Finance’s total supply is 1,140,092,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 159,975,820 tokens. The official message board for Aerodrome Finance is medium.com/@aerodromefi. Aerodrome Finance’s official Twitter account is @aerodromefi. The official website for Aerodrome Finance is aerodrome.finance.

Buying and Selling Aerodrome Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Aerodrome Finance (AERO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Base platform. Aerodrome Finance has a current supply of 1,140,092,933.11424 with 523,633,501.8567673 in circulation. The last known price of Aerodrome Finance is 0.52235882 USD and is up 25.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 129 active market(s) with $37,906,399.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://aerodrome.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aerodrome Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aerodrome Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aerodrome Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

