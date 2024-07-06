Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Insider Sells $13,365.93 in Stock

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) insider Chris J. Robertson sold 131 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.03, for a total transaction of $13,365.93. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,756,544.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Agilysys Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of Agilysys stock opened at $102.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 32.58 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.25 and its 200 day moving average is $86.06. Agilysys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.78 and a 1 year high of $105.00.
Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Agilysys had a net margin of 36.30% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $62.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on AGYS. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. William Blair began coverage on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Agilysys from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Agilysys from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.33.
Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, activity scheduling, reservations management, and related solutions to enhance guest experience.
