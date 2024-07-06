Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Insider Sells $13,365.93 in Stock

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) insider Chris J. Robertson sold 131 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.03, for a total transaction of $13,365.93. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,756,544.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Agilysys Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Agilysys stock opened at $102.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 32.58 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.25 and its 200 day moving average is $86.06. Agilysys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.78 and a 1 year high of $105.00.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Agilysys had a net margin of 36.30% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $62.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RiverPark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agilysys by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agilysys by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 18,369 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agilysys by 162.1% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 249 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agilysys by 6.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Agilysys by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,791 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. 88.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AGYS. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. William Blair began coverage on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Agilysys from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Agilysys from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.33.

About Agilysys

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, activity scheduling, reservations management, and related solutions to enhance guest experience.

