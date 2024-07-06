Aiful (OTCMKTS:AIFLY) Trading Down 12.1%

Shares of Aiful Co. (OTCMKTS:AIFLY – Get Free Report) dropped 12.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.24 and last traded at $1.24. Approximately 276 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 2,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.41.

Aiful Trading Down 12.1 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.23.

Aiful Company Profile

Aiful Corporation engages in the consumer finance and credit guarantee business in Japan. The company offers unsecured and small business loans; and credit card, prepaid card, credit guarantee, debt collection, venture capital, receiving agent, corporate turnaround and restructuring, warehouse, document management, and leasing services, as well as used car and medical loans.

