Albion VCT (LON:AAVC) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $43.13

Albion VCT (LON:AAVC – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 43.13 ($0.55) and traded as low as GBX 41.75 ($0.53). Albion VCT shares last traded at GBX 42 ($0.53), with a volume of 0 shares changing hands.

Get Albion VCT alerts:

Albion VCT Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £56.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,366.67 and a beta of -0.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 43.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 43.45.

Albion VCT Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 4th will be issued a GBX 1.12 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 4th. Albion VCT’s payout ratio is presently -6,666.67%.

About Albion VCT

Albion Venture Capital Trust PLC is a venture capital trust specialize in early stage and growth stage investments.it prefer to invest in information technology, healthcare technology, environmental sector and fintech sector related companies. It does not invest in companies that deal in property or shares and securities, banking, and agriculture.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Albion VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albion VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.