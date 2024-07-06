Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:FRTY) Stock Price Up 1%

Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:FRTY – Get Free Report) shares rose 1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $16.59 and last traded at $16.41. Approximately 15,211 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 38% from the average daily volume of 11,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.25.

Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $34.95 million, a P/E ratio of 60.83 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.32.

Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF Company Profile

The Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF (FRTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell Midcap Growth index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that provides exposure to US mid-cap companies with growth characteristics. The fund utilizes the Precidian non-transparent model. FRTY was launched on Feb 26, 2021 and is managed by Alger.

