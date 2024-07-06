Algoma Central (TSE:ALC) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $14.32

Algoma Central Co. (TSE:ALC – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$14.32 and traded as high as C$14.38. Algoma Central shares last traded at C$14.15, with a volume of 4,756 shares changing hands.

Get Algoma Central alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Cormark raised their price target on Algoma Central from C$18.50 to C$19.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Algoma Central

Algoma Central Trading Up 0.1 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$14.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$14.72. The stock has a market capitalization of C$559.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.05.

Algoma Central (TSE:ALC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.64) by C$0.20. The company had revenue of C$109.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$119.00 million. Algoma Central had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 11.86%. On average, equities analysts predict that Algoma Central Co. will post 2.1595745 earnings per share for the current year.

Algoma Central Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. Algoma Central’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.71%.

About Algoma Central

(Get Free Report)

Algoma Central Corporation owns and operates a fleet of dry and liquid bulk carriers activities in Canada. The company operates through Domestic Dry-Bulk, Product Tankers, Ocean Self-Unloaders, Global Short Sea Shipping, and Investment Properties segments. The company operates dry-bulk carriers for industrial sectors, including producers in iron and steel, aggregate, cement and building materials, and salt producers as well as, agricultural product distributors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Algoma Central Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algoma Central and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.