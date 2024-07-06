Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD) Receives C$86.62 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$86.62.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$86.00 to C$85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$87.00 to C$85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$90.00 to C$87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$80.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Shares of TSE:ATD opened at C$77.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$77.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$78.79. The firm has a market capitalization of C$74.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.85. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 12-month low of C$64.82 and a 12-month high of C$87.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.99%.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

