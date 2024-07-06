Alison Leanne Howard Sells 8,500 Shares of Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (CVE:ALV) Stock

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (CVE:ALV – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Alison Leanne Howard sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.83, for a total transaction of C$41,055.00.

Alvopetro Energy Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of CVE:ALV opened at C$5.05 on Friday. Alvopetro Energy Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$3.81 and a 52 week high of C$10.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$4.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.84. The company has a market cap of C$184.93 million, a PE ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.51.

Alvopetro Energy (CVE:ALV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter. Alvopetro Energy had a net margin of 49.15% and a return on equity of 34.66%. The company had revenue of C$15.84 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Alvopetro Energy Ltd. will post 1.3274559 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alvopetro Energy

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. operates as an independent upstream and midstream operator. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons. The company holds interests in the Caburé and Murucututu natural gas assets, Block 182 and 183 exploration assets, and Bom Lugar and Mãe-da-lua oil fields, which covers an area of approximately 22,166 acres in the Recôncavo basin onshore Brazil.

