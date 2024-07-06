Alliance Pharma (LON:APH) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $37.89

Alliance Pharma plc (LON:APH – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 37.89 ($0.48) and traded as low as GBX 37.20 ($0.47). Alliance Pharma shares last traded at GBX 37.50 ($0.47), with a volume of 699,823 shares changing hands.

Alliance Pharma Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of £203.19 million, a P/E ratio of -3,760.00, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 36.25 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 37.88.

About Alliance Pharma

(Get Free Report)

Alliance Pharma plc operates as a pharmaceutical company in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, China, and the Americas. The company acquires, markets, and distributes consumer healthcare and prescription medicine products. The company also offers medicines, medical devices, food supplements, and cosmetics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.