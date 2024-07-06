Allianz (FRA:ALV) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $257.39

Allianz SE (FRA:ALV – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €257.39 ($276.76) and traded as high as €261.90 ($281.61). Allianz shares last traded at €261.60 ($281.29), with a volume of 308,639 shares.
Allianz Stock Down 0.3 %
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €263.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of €257.39.
About Allianz
Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.
