Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 408 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $1,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 769.2% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Charter Communications by 219.5% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Charter Communications stock opened at $301.79 on Friday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $236.08 and a 1-year high of $458.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.28, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $43.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $278.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $303.26.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $7.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.78 by ($0.23). Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 31.42%. The business had revenue of $13.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Charter Communications from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Charter Communications in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered Charter Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $280.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price target on Charter Communications from $280.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Pivotal Research cut their price target on Charter Communications from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $341.47.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

