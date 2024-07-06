Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF (BATS:BOXX) Trading Up 0%

Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF (BATS:BOXX – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0% on Friday . The company traded as high as $107.93 and last traded at $107.92. 296,234 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $107.87.

Get Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF alerts:

Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $107.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.80.

Institutional Trading of Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF during the 1st quarter worth $331,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF during the 1st quarter worth $507,000. Busey Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,022,000. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,361,000.

About Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF

The Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF (BOXX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is actively managed. The fund seeks to provide the price and yield performance of 1-3 month US Treasury Bills, less fees and expenses, through the use of derivatives BOXX was launched on Dec 28, 2022 and is managed by Alpha Architect.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.