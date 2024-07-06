Alpha Star Acquisition (NASDAQ:ALSA) Trading 0.2% Higher

Shares of Alpha Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ALSA – Get Free Report) shot up 0.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.56 and last traded at $11.56. 200,256 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 195% from the average session volume of 67,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.54.

Get Alpha Star Acquisition alerts:

Alpha Star Acquisition Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alpha Star Acquisition

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALSA. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Star Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $144,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in Alpha Star Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $228,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Alpha Star Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $1,430,000. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its stake in Alpha Star Acquisition by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 214,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alpha Star Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $2,542,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Star Acquisition Company Profile

Alpha Star Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in clean energy, internet and high technology, financial technology, health care, consumer and retail, energy and resources, manufacturing, and education sectors in Asia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Star Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Star Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.