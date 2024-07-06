Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Argent Capital Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Argent Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 758,552 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 18,014 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 3.3% of Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $114,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 87.5% in the first quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armor Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,262 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total value of $600,175.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9 shares in the company, valued at $1,655.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,262 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total value of $600,175.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9 shares in the company, valued at $1,655.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.47, for a total transaction of $125,126.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,623,355.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 123,788 shares of company stock worth $21,143,403 over the last quarter. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $190.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $115.35 and a one year high of $190.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.27%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Alphabet from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on Alphabet from $173.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Argus boosted their target price on Alphabet from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.66.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

