Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by OFI Invest Asset Management

OFI Invest Asset Management grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,186,114 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,756 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 4.5% of OFI Invest Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. OFI Invest Asset Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $165,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $15,441,917,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 493,810,251 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $68,980,354,000 after purchasing an additional 6,374,756 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 39,754.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 6,025,667 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $841,725,000 after purchasing an additional 6,010,548 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 4,894.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,445,396 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,606,670,000 after purchasing an additional 5,336,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth about $407,367,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.47, for a total transaction of $125,126.54. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,623,355.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.47, for a total transaction of $125,126.54. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,623,355.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total transaction of $600,175.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9 shares in the company, valued at $1,655.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 123,788 shares of company stock worth $21,143,403 in the last ninety days. 11.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Alphabet Stock Performance
NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $190.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.23, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $175.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.98. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.35 and a fifty-two week high of $190.86.
Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.04 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.
Alphabet Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.27%.
Alphabet Company Profile
Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.
