ALPS Active REIT ETF (NASDAQ:REIT) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $25.28

ALPS Active REIT ETF (NASDAQ:REIT – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $25.28 and traded as high as $25.38. ALPS Active REIT ETF shares last traded at $25.33, with a volume of 9,479 shares traded.

ALPS Active REIT ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $25.84 million, a P/E ratio of 29.33 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.97 and a 200 day moving average of $25.28.

ALPS Active REIT ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.2167 per share. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ALPS Active REIT ETF

ALPS Active REIT ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ALPS Active REIT ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of ALPS Active REIT ETF by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ALPS Active REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000.

The ALPS Active REIT ETF (REIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to publicly traded equity securities of US REITs. REIT was launched on Feb 25, 2021 and is issued by SS&C.

