Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$25.34.

Get Altius Minerals alerts:

ALS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Laurentian boosted their price target on Altius Minerals from C$23.50 to C$23.75 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Altius Minerals from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Altius Minerals from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Cormark upped their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALS

Altius Minerals Trading Down 2.2 %

Altius Minerals stock opened at C$21.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$982.42 million, a PE ratio of 111.32 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$21.72 and a 200 day moving average price of C$19.93. Altius Minerals has a 52 week low of C$16.11 and a 52 week high of C$22.70. The company has a current ratio of 10.95, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.39.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$17.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$17.55 million. Altius Minerals had a return on equity of 1.50% and a net margin of 15.28%. Equities research analysts predict that Altius Minerals will post 0.2895618 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altius Minerals Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. This is a positive change from Altius Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Altius Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 189.47%.

Altius Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 11 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, potash, iron ore, precious metals, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Altius Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altius Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.