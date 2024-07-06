Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Trading Down 0.2%

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $45.73 and last traded at $45.95. Approximately 3,663,821 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 9,576,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.05.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, March 25th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Altria Group from $36.10 to $36.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Argus upgraded shares of Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.90.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MO

Altria Group Trading Up 0.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $79.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.88.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. Altria Group had a net margin of 34.81% and a negative return on equity of 222.80%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 82.01%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Altria Group news, VP Charles N. Whitaker sold 22,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total transaction of $988,303.65. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 173,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,624,665.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altria Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Stokes Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 64,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 65,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after buying an additional 9,961 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 3.9% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 21,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 0.8% in the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 55,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. 57.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altria Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.